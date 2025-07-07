Mostly Cloudy 87°

NJ Man Rescues 165 People In Texas Floods: Meet Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Scott Ruskan

Scott Ruskan, a Warren County resident, is being hailed as a hero for his rescue efforts during the deadly flooding in Central Texas.

Scott Ruskan

 Photo Credit: Scott Ruskan Facebook
Sam Barron

"United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on social media. "This was the first rescue mission of his career and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene. Scott Ruskan is an American hero. His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the United States Coast Guard."

A graduate of Rider University, Ruskan, an Oxford native, attended Warren Hills Regional High School. At Rider, he ran cross country, where he was a three-time member of the  Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

Ruskan has served with the Coast Guard for almost four years, where he does helicopter rescues. being stationed in Corpus Christi, according to his Linkedin.

