Fair 80°

SHARE

NJ Man Posing As Walmart Worker Scams NY Woman, 69, Out Of $20K: Police

A phone call claiming to protect a Long Island resident's savings ended in a $20,000 scam carried out by a 51-year-old New Jersey man, according to authorities.

Tejas Kapur, age 51.

Tejas Kapur, age 51.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The victim, a 69-year-old New Hyde Park woman, received the call from Tejas Kapur, of Carteret, who falsely identified himself as a Walmart employee, according to Nassau County Police.

Kapur told the victim that there was fraudulent activity on her account and that her Social Security number was compromised, authorities said.

Kapur then instructed the victim to move her money out of her bank account to protect it.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the victim withdrew $20,000 and met with Kapur in the parking lot of City Park Plaza on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. She then handed the money to Kapur for safekeeping, police said. The victim later realized she was being scammed and contacted police. 

On Friday, Sept. 13, Kapur contacted the victim again and requested additional funds. 

Detectives then coordinated with the victim to locate and arrest Kapur in the parking lot of City Park Plaza. He has been charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, police said.

He was due to be arraigned on Saturday, Sept.14, at First District Court in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE