NJ Man Posing As Walmart Worker Scams NY Woman, 69, Out Of $20K: Police

The victim, a 69-year-old New Hyde Park woman, received the call from Tejas Kapur, of Carteret, who falsely identified himself as a Walmart employee, according to Nassau County Police.

Kapur told the victim that there was fraudulent activity on her account and that her Social Security number was compromised, authorities said.

Kapur then instructed the victim to move her money out of her bank account to protect it.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the victim withdrew $20,000 and met with Kapur in the parking lot of City Park Plaza on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. She then handed the money to Kapur for safekeeping, police said. The victim later realized she was being scammed and contacted police.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Kapur contacted the victim again and requested additional funds.

Detectives then coordinated with the victim to locate and arrest Kapur in the parking lot of City Park Plaza. He has been charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, police said.

He was due to be arraigned on Saturday, Sept.14, at First District Court in Hempstead.

