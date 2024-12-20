NJ Man Killed In Dump Truck Crash Was Avid Gardener With Hard Work Ethic

Peter Janke, of Chester, rear-ended a garbage truck on Route 206 in Mount Olive early Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Morris County, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Known for his strong work ethic, Pete was a manager at PLPS Printing Co. in Little Falls, his obituary on the William J. Leber Funeral Home website says.

"Outside of work, he was an avid gardener with a passion for tending to his plants and maintaining his lawn," his obituary reads. "He found great joy in riding his John Deere mower. A devoted sports fan, Peter proudly supported the New York Yankees and New York Giants, sharing his enthusiasm with those around him."

Survivors include his wife, Flordeliza Flores; his three children, Christopher Janke, Corey Janke, and Brianna Janke; and his three stepchildren, Rafael Flores and his wife Regina, Jesse Flores, and Daryl Flores; his mother, Elaine Kozen, and stepfather, Kenneth Kozen; his two grandchildren, Noah and Rinoa; his two sisters, Denise Doychak and Lauren Kozen; his niece/goddaughter, Andrea Doychak and his two dogs, Nacho and Bluey. He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Van Ostrand Janke, Sr.

Click here for Peter Janke's complete obituary on the William J. Leber Funeral Home with service details.

