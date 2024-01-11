NJ Man Killed By Tractor Trailer On NY State Thruway: Police

At 12:10 a.m. New York State Police responded to I-87 in Orange County for a crash between two trucks, officers said. A Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling southbound sideswiped a Volvo truck which was stopped on the right shoulder, police said.

Jose Payano, the driver of the Volvo, was standing outside the vehicle and was struck by the tractor trailer, police said. Payano was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Peterbilt was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was issued a ticket for the crash, police said.

