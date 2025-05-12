Fair 73°

NJ Man Had Sex With Dogs, Possessed 9K Files Of Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Maple Shade man was arrested and charged on Thursday, May 8 with having sex with a Rottweiler, among other offenses, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Law enforcement began investigating Hunter Roy after receiving a tip that he distributed more than 9,000 files of child pornography, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia  Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said. Roy was also communicating with an underage boy, with whom he sent child pornography, authorities said.

Roy also made videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and a smaller dog, trading them online for videos of others having sex with dogs, authorities said.

He was charged with distributing child pornography, possessing child pornography, debauching the morals of a child and animal cruelty, authorities said.

