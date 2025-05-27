NJ Man Guilty Of Using Messenger Service To Meet Kids For Sex: Prosecutor

Brian Stewart was convicted of three counts of luring, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, attempted endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault following a three-day trial, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Boonton Township Chief of Police Thomas Cacciabeve said.

In March 2024, Brian Stewart engaged in sexual communications with individuals he believed were children on Kik Messenger and made plans to meet up with them in Boontown Township for the purpose of having sexual intercourse, authorities said.

Stewart used the handle "Brian Being Brian" on Kik, authorities said. He will be sentenced in July, authorities said.

