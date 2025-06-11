NJ Man Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park: NPS

At 9:45 a.m., the Randolph resident was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming after a large group of visitors approached it too closely, the National Park Service said. The goring occurred in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, the NPS said.

The man, who was not identified, sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported by emergency personnel, NPS said.

The incident is currently under investigation. This is the second time this year a person has been gored by a bison at Yellowstone, NPS said.

The NPS reminds people that it is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards from all large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes.

