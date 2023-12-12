NJ Man Laid Naked On Headless Mom's Body After Killing Her: Police Docs

** WARNING: This news article contains graphic details **

Jeffrey Surgent called the Ocean City Police Department saying he suffers from bipolar and he just killed his mom, Alexandri Surgent, just before 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

Officers arriving at Surgent’s home on the 600 block of 6th Street in Ocean City, found him "nude in the hallway, lying on top of a headless body," covered in blood, according to police paperwork obtained by Daily Voice.

The head was located several feet away in the same hallway, the document says.

Surgent was placed in handcuffs and the apartment was cleared for safety. Surgent began screaming over and over that he killed his mom, who was 74 years old, and that he was sorry, according to the documents.

He then began to sing, "Jesus loves me," police said.

** WARNING: The following paragraph contains graphic details **

Surveillance footage from the housing authorities shows a head come out of Surgent's apartment "at a high rate of speed," hits a wall, then rolls to where it was found.

A short time later, Surgent can be seen peeking out of the apartment and pulling his mother's body into the hallway, police paperwork says. "He is nude and proceeds to lay on top of her until patrol arrives.

The killing is being investigated by the Ocean City Police Department Detective Bureau, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the New Jersey Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Surgent was charged with Murder (1st degree), Possession of Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (3rd degree), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (4th degree). Surgent is in Police custody at a secure medical facility.

