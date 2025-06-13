NJ Man, Father Of Two, Missing Since May

Butkus was last seen leaving his apartment in the 500 section of Stonegate Village in Stanhope, his aunt Peggy McNichol Peterson said. He left his wallet, cellphone and glasses behind, Peterson said.

He has light brown hair, brown eyes and is 5'11", weighing between 170 and 200 pounds, Stanhope Police said.

"His family and friends believe his disappearance is suspicious and are concerned for his safety and well-being," Stanhope Police said.

Police said they searched the apartment complex and surrounding area, but found no trace of Butkus.

"He has two young boys that are missing him terribly," Peterson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 973-347-4533.

