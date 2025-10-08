Missing Man Found Dead In NJ, Fundraiser Confirms

Berkeley Heights police said Mauch was located Tuesday, Oct. 7, but did not provide additional details.

Mauch is being remembered by his family as a devoted husband and loving father, son, brother and friend who loved the New Jersey Devils.

"Everyone that knew TJ would describe him as dependable, loyal, hard-working, and kind-hearted. He could strike up a conversation with any Uber driver or stranger at a party," Laura Couch, Mauch's sister-in-law, who organized the fundraiser, wrote.

Mauch met his wife, Julie, in high school, though they didn't get together until after college, Couch wrote. Mauch was by Julie's side as she successfully battled breast cancer and they raised their 3-year-old son Henry together, Couch said.

"He was truly the best dad and the most devoted son and brother," Couch wrote. "He loved Julie and their son and treasured every moment they shared from the big milestones to the smallest everyday joys."

The fundraiser will go toward supporting Julie and Henry as they navigate TJ's loss. As of Wednesday, more than $11,000 has been raised.

"While TJ’s loss will leave a void that can never be filled, his legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends that loved him so much," Couch wrote. "TJ's love for his wife and son was evident in everything he did, and there are no words to express how deeply he will be missed."

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. To view the fundraiser, click here.

