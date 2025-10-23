Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

NJ Man Caught After Uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material From Home: Prosecutor

A 74-year-old Point Pleasant was arrested and charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, authorities announced, Thursday, Oct. 23.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Ben Crnic
 James Vavra was charged following a court-authorized search warrant at his residence, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation into Vavra began following a tip rom the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading child sexual abuse images online, Billhimer said.

The IP address was connected to Vavra's home, Billhimer said. Several electronic devices were seized in the search, Billhimer said.

A forensic examination revealed multiple items of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said.

