NJ Man Banned From DC Cathedral Camped Out With Molotov Cocktail, Explosives, Police Say

Vineland resident Louis Geri, 41, is the subject of an investigation after setting up a tent outside Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Northwest DC — where he had already been barred from the area — and being found with a molotov cocktail and other questionable items, police say.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, officers assigned to a detail for the Red Mass at the church engaged with Geri, who set up a tent on the steps of the cathedral.

Officers quickly determined the man had previously been barred from the church grounds and “refused to vacate the premises,” police said.

He was taken into custody without incident — but what officers reportedly found inside his tent triggered a much bigger response.

MPD said officers “observed multiple suspicious items, including vials of liquid and possible fireworks.”

The department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team and Arson Task Force were called to the scene to investigate, where they determined "there is no threat to public safety."

The front entrance of the cathedral was closed, as was the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW as detectives investigated the incident.

Geri was charged with:

Unlawful entry;

Threats to kidnap or injure a person;

Possession of a molotov cocktail.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force, FBI Washington Field Office, and ATF are all assisting in the ongoing investigation.

“While there is no known threat to the District of Columbia, MPD continues to encourage the public to remain vigilant,” the department said. “If you See Something, Say Something.”

The Red Mass, a long-running DC tradition that draws top legal and political figures to pray for wisdom at the start of the Supreme Court term, was expected to begin later that morning.

