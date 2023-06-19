NJ Man Arrested For Throwing Cell Phone At Bebe Rexha During NYC Performance: Nypd

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, "intentionally" threw the phone at the 33-year-old artist, hitting her in her face and causing her to collapse to her knees during her Sunday, June 18 performance, at The Rooftop at Pier 17, a spokesperson for the NYPD tells Daily Voice.

Malvagna was arrested on scene and processed at a nearby police station. Rexha was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition.

Rexha, who is scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 20, posted a pair of photos to Instagram captioned, "I'm good," and a video to TikTok, too. Malvagna has reportedly been charged with assault.

A Twitter user posted a video of the incident.

