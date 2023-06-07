Smoke 66°

NJ Man Advertises Fake Vehicle Registrations On Facebook, Sells Them In CVS Lot: Police

A man who advertised fake New Jersey temporary vehicle registrations for sale on Facebook was caught peddling them in the parking lot of a strip mall in Glen Rock.

Keith Miller of Iselin is taken into custody in the parking lot of the CVS on Rock Road in Glen Rock on Tuesday, June 6.
Jerry DeMarco
Photographer Boyd A. Loving was at the scene of the arrest.

The defendant, Keith Miller, 40, had his SUV parked outside the CVS when police arrived at the Rock Road lot shortly before noon on Tuesday, June 6.

Officer Andrew Magro arrested Miller, who Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said had six bogus temporary vehicle registrations with him at the time.

The sale of phony temp plates has increased rapidly, Ackermann noted.

"Drivers use fake and fraudulent temp tags for a variety of reasons," the chief said, "including to drive without car insurance, to avoid sales tax on car purchases and bills for tolls and tickets, and to commit more serious crimes in cars with license plates that aren’t connected to their name and address.

"Fake and fraudulent temp tags have been used during robberies, shootings, and hit-and-runs," Ackermann emphasized.

Miller, of the Middlesex County community of Iselin, was charged with unlawfully selling fraudulent government documents and was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Hackensack, the chief said.

