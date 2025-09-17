NJ Mall Drops $10 ‘Premier Parking’ After Shoppers Roast The Idea Online

The mall announced it is dropping its "Premiere Parking" program, which allowed shoppers to park right in front of the doors.

"Deptford Mall greatly values the feedback of our shoppers, tenants, and community, and after thoughtful consideration, we’ve decided to phase out the Premier Parking program at this time," Macerich, which runs the mall, said in a statement.

The premiere spaces were marked with signs and QR codes that took shoppers to a website where they entered their license plate and a time slot before paying for the spot, NJ.com reported.

The spots were located near handicap, military and expectant mother phases, NJ.com reported.

Shoppers reacted negatively to the initiative on social media, with many not seeing the point.

"It's the Deptford Mall of all places," one user said on reddit. "why would anyone pay for parking? I drive past that place every day. It's a ghost town."

"As a local I can tell you 9/10 times that lot is mostly empty," another user said. "It only gets busy at the normal retail peaks like Black Friday."

"'Premier' parking at a suburban mall with an ocean of parking spots is so absurd I almost can't believe it," another commenter said. "These jackals will not be satisfied until they've wrung every possible cent from the public."

