NJ Magazine Distributor Ordered To Pay $300K In Back Wages, Penalties: Attorney General

The New Jersey Department of Labor began investigating NJ Penn, which has offices in Jersey City, and determined that between 2018 and 2022, NJ Penn misclassified at least 105 newspaper delivery, warehouse, and other workers as independent contractors instead of employees, in violation of New Jersey law, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said.

NJ Penn violated numerous labor laws, including failing to pay wages due to employees; withholding or diverting employee wages; failing to maintain and provide records; illegally requesting job applicants’ criminal history; failing to provide employees earned sick leave; and hindering the investigation,

As part of the $296,188.52 settlement, $182,188.52 will go toward eligible workers while the Department of Labor will receive $114,000. NJDOL shall receive an additional $114,000 to satisfy alleged penalties, administrative fees, and costs.

