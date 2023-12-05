NJ Lottery Proposes Amendment To Anonymity Rules

The rule currently in place states that the lottery can use the names, addresses and photographs of winners. The proposed revision states that winning ticketholders may remain anonymous. It also provides additional information about “how the lottery will engage with winners.”

“While players may choose to maintain their anonymity publicly when they file a claim, proper identification must still be presented for internal processing so that State agencies are able to share information for debts owed to the State or federal government,” reads the notice.

Meanwhile, the proposal states that “second chance drawing” winners and other winners of lottery giveaways that do not require a participation cost are not subject to the provisions surrounding anonymity.

Click here to view the full notice from the New Jersey Lottery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.