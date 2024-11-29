Overcast 44°

NJ Lottery Players Win $50K In Powerball, Jackpot Climbs To $214M

Two lucky New Jersey Lottery players each won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Nov. 27, Powerball drawing, officials announced.

Cardsmart in Old Bridge.

The winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. They were sold at Old Bridge Card Smart on Route 9 in Middlesex County and Archie’s Liquor on Main Avenue in Passaic, Passaic County. 

The winning numbers were 01, 06, 07, 13, 40, with the Powerball 05 and a Powerplay multiplier of 5X.

While no one hit the jackpot, the prize for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 30, has climbed to an estimated $214 million. No tickets matched the numbers in the Double Play drawing, which featured a top prize of $10 million.

