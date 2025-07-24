NJ Little Leaguer's Suspension Overturned For Bat Flip

A court overturned the Haddonfeld Little Leaguer's suspension on Thursday, July 24, which was handed down after he was ejected from a game for flipping his bat after hitting a home run in a Little League game earlier this month.

The Gloucester County court's granting of a temporary emergency temporary restraining order means Rocco will be allowed to play in his game Thursday evening as his team competes in the New Jersey State Tournament.

Judge Robert Malstein said Rocco would suffer immediate and reparable harm if he was forced to miss the game, NJ Advance Media reported.

"He can’t get this game back,” Malstein said in his ruling.

Malstein agreed with Brian Berkley, who was representing the Rocco family, who pointed out that Little League itself has promoted bat flipping on its own website, according to NJ.com

“By punishing this youngster and not others who are on the website and social media of Little League baseball, it appears (the players) are engaging in the application of their rules,” Malestein ruled.

In a statement prior to the ruling, Little League International had defended its decision to suspend Rocco.

“As this is active litigation, it’s premature to comment on the specifics of this case at this time,” a spokesman for Little League said in a statement to NJ Advance Media. “Little League International Tournament rules serve as the guide for any determination regarding conduct, of which fall distinctly under the discretion of the umpires. As an organization we must consistently honor the judgment of the umpires to ensure fairness across all games at all levels of play.”

Joe Rocco, Marco's father, said the suspension left his son "distraught."

"We're sick to our stomachs over this," Rocco told The Courier Post. "My son is distraught. He said, 'I didn't know I was breaking a rule, I see bat flips all over TV during the Little League World Series."

Daily Voice has reached out to Little League for comment.

