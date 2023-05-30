NJ Jet Skier Dead, Operator Critical In NY Crash

Saddle Brook's Jorge Arribasplata, 48, was operating a 2018 Yamaha jet ski with a passenger, while David Torres, 49, of Lodi, was driving a 2017 Yamaha jet ski, with his passenger, Charles Sanchez, of Belleville, on the Hudson River in Newburgh on Saturday, May 27, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Both were traveling north when they collided with each other. Torres and Sanchez, 48, were thrown into the river, Nevel said.

Local boaters at the marina immediately offered aid and helped to get everyone involved out of the river.

Sanchez was taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and pronounced dead, Nevel said. Torres was listed in critical condition at St. Luke's.

"It was confirmed that neither the operators nor their passengers had consumed alcohol," Nevel said.

The investigation is ongoing

