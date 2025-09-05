NJ Insurance Broker Had Prepubescent Child Porn: Sheriff

The Passaic County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Jonathan Quispe, of Wayne, on Jan. 24, after numerous media files depicting child sexual abuse material were shared through a mobile messaging app, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said.

The images and videos showed nude children between the ages of 2 and 12 engaged in sexual acts, Adamo said.

Detectives used investigative tools to identify a Wayne resident as the person responsible for sharing the material, Adamo said.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, detectives searched a Wayne location and arrested Quispe, as the person responsible for disseminating the files, Adamo said. Electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Quispe, an insurance broker for a national firm in Florham Park, was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, second-degree maintaining child pornography, and third-degree possession of child pornography.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Bureau of Narcotics, and Crime Scene Investigation units assisted, along with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

