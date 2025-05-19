NJ Infant Dies After Struck By Car Driven By Mother: Prosecutor

Wendy Castillo-Torres, a 30-year-old Lakehurst resident, was driving without a license when she struck her son with her car, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

At 6:15 p.m., Castillo-Torres was cleaning motor vehicles in a friend's garage in Jackson, Billhimer said. The infant was positioned in a bouncer seat between two vehicles, Billhimer said.

After cleaning the cars, Castillo-Torres entered one of the vehicles to move it, but instead of placing the vehicle in reverse, she put the vehicle in drive, trapping the baby between the two vehicles, Billhimer said.

Castillo-Torres immediately put the vehicle in reverse and a companion called 9-1-1, Billhimer said. The infant was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he was pronounced deceased, Billhimer said.

Castillo-Torres was served with a summons for causing death while driving without a license pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court, Billhimer said.

