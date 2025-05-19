Fair 65°

NJ Infant Dies After Struck By Car Driven By Mother: Prosecutor

A 10-month old infant was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by his mother in Jackson Township on Saturday, May 17, authorities said.

Jackson Township Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Jackson Police Department
Sam Barron

Wendy Castillo-Torres, a 30-year-old Lakehurst resident, was driving without a license when she struck her son with her car, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

At 6:15 p.m., Castillo-Torres was cleaning motor vehicles in a friend's garage in Jackson, Billhimer said. The infant was positioned in a bouncer seat between two vehicles, Billhimer said.

After cleaning the cars, Castillo-Torres entered one of the vehicles to move it, but instead of placing the vehicle in reverse, she put the vehicle in drive, trapping the baby between the two vehicles, Billhimer said.

Castillo-Torres immediately put the vehicle in reverse and a companion called 9-1-1, Billhimer said. The infant was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he was pronounced deceased, Billhimer said.

Castillo-Torres was served with a summons for causing death while driving without a license pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court, Billhimer said.

