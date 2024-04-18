NJ HS Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student Freed From Jail Until Trial

A judge denied a request on Wednesday, Apr. 17 to keep 37-year-old Jessica Sawicki of Point Pleasant Beach in jail through her trial, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said. She was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Sawicki was arrested on Monday, Apr. 8, according to an affidavit obtained by the Daily Voice. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officers found her and the victim "in states of undress" in the back of the victim's car at Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township on Sunday, Apr. 7.

According to the affidavit, Sawicki admitted to having unprotected sex with the victim at least five times since December 2023. Sawicki told police that all "sexual encounters" were in the back of the victim's car in the same area near Assunpink Lake, the affidavit said.

The victim was described as at least 16 years old but younger than 18. The student attends Hamilton High School West, where Sawicki taught English.

The Hamilton Township School District placed Sawicki on administrative leave.

"The alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district and is far removed from the expectations we have for the personal conduct of an employee," principal Brian Smith and superintendent Dr. Bruce Rocco said in a letter to the community. "We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. The actions of one staff member do not represent the hard work and dedication of our entire school community."

The district also said there was no indication that any of the accused sexual assaults happened on school property.

In a since-deleted bio on the school’s website, Sawicki said she was in her seventh year of teaching at Hamilton West and had gotten married three years ago.

"I truly enjoy getting to know the students where and helping them become the best versions of themselves while they strive for their futures," her bio read.

Sawicki was brought to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution after her arrest. She was held there until the judge allowed her to be released.

Prosecutors said as part of her release, Sawicki cannot contact the victim, witnesses, or any children other than her own. She also must report to court twice a month.

Anyone with information about Sawicki should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

