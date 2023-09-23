NJ House Explosion: Search-And-Rescue Operation Saves Family Members, Friends (Update)

That includes a victim who was trapped for nearly an hour as firefighters tunneled their way into the leveled single-story ranch house.

Five of those injured were airlifted to area hospitals following the dramatic search and rescue operation. A sixth declined further medical attention at the scene.

Investigations continued combing through the wreckage well past daybreak as they try to determine what caused the massive explosion -- the vibrations from which were reported more than a mile away.

Neighbors said the Banker Road home in the Upper Greenwood Lake section of the township had only recently been bought and work was being done on it.

Sang Pham, his wife, his father, and three of their closest friends were all inside when tragedy struck around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Of the five flown out by four medical choppers, one required the treatment of burn experts at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, township police said.

Two were airlifted together to Morristown Medical Center. One went to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson and the fifth to Hackensack University Medical Center, police said.

Firefighters got five of the victims out safely.

Members of the Urban Area Initiative Task Force’s Metro Strike Team were needed for the sixth.

The first unit at the scene, Paterson Rescue 1, began shoring what remained the house and digging their way in.

Other USAR units quickly arrived and joined the effort.

“Numerous battery tools were used to gain access to the victim,” Hackensack firefighters wrote.

USAR units utilized airbags, a 50-ton bottle jack and a Hydra Ram hydraulic tool to lift part of the structure.

USAR units that responded included:

Paterson Rescue;

Hackensack Rescue;

Morristown Rescue;

Hoboken Rescue;

North Hudson Rescue;

Newark Rescue;

Hackensack Shoring Unit;

Millburn Shoring Unit And Lumber Truck.

Among others assisting were the Passaic and Bergen county sheriff's offices, State Police, Orange & Rockland Utilities, the Passaic County Emergency Services Rehab Canteen Unit and several local fire companies.

“Fantastic work by all companies that operated on scene,” Hackensack firefighters wrote.

The West Milford Fire Marshal, West Milford police detectives and the New Jersey Fire Marshal's Office are jointly investigating the cause.

