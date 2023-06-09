NJ Hotel Worker Brilliantly Foils FL Bus Driver's Plan To Have Sex With Teen: Prosecutor

Gregory P. Tibbetts, 59, of Ocoee, was under the impression that he was texting with a teen girl, but in reality, he was communicating with detectives who were aware of his intentions, Burlington County Prosecutor Lachia L. Bradshaw and Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent said.

The investigation began on June 5 when Tibbets, who was traveling through the area as part of his employment responsibilities, notified a hotel employee that he wanted to connect with an underage male or female to engage in sexual conduct, Bradshaw said.

Police provided the employee with a cell phone number to pass along to Tibbets. During the ensuing text exchange with detectives, Tibbets, who believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, described in graphic detail the sexual acts he hoped to engage in with the minor, Bradshaw and Eng said.

Tibbetts was ultimately arrested this week at the hotel and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

He was charged with Luring (Second Degree), Attempted Sexual Assault (Second Degree), Impairing/Debauching the Morals of a Minor (Third Degree) and Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact (Fourth Degree).

