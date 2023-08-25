NJ High Schooler Savanna Diana Dies, 16

Diana loved to draw and paint and was considering going to art school, according to her obituary.

She also was an avid animal lover and had a bunny, Nesquik, a chinchilla, Smokey, and a bearded dragon, Miso, her obituary reads. She also enjoyed attending car shows with her brother, Jack.

Diana is survived by her mother, Stephanie, her stepmother, Wendy, her three brothers, Kyle, Ryan and Jack, and other family members and friends.

"Savanna was a great friend, with a beautiful soul, and a heart of gold," wrote one mourner. "She truly cared about her friends, and I miss her dearly. I wish we had more time together."

"Savanna was such a wonderful friend, and was one of the nicest people I'd ever met," wrote another mourner. "She had been the first person I had truly opened up to when I had moved to SPF, and she made me feel so welcome. My memories of her will forever stay with me, even when time has long passed."

A fundraiser has been established to assist the family. As of Friday, Aug. 25, more than $10,000 has been raised. A funeral was held on Friday, Aug. 25 at St. Bartholomew Church in Scotch Plains.

