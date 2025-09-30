Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

NJ High School Teacher Sexually Assaulted Student: Prosecutor

A 53-year-old high school teacher in Morris County was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student, authorities announced Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Pequannock High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Sam Barron

William Arnold sexually assaulted a student at Pequannock High School, beginning when they were 15, multiple times over the past year, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Pequannock Police Chief Daniel Comune said. 

Arnold, who works in the visual and performing arts department at Pequannock, taught the student. authorities said. He has been suspended by the district, authorities said.

He is charged with aggravate sexual assault, sexual assault, official misconduct, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, authorities said.

