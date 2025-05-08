NJ High School Student Sets Chromebook On Fire In TikTok Challenge, Police Say

The fire was reported at Belleville High School on Thursday, May 8, at 9:13 a.m. at Belleville High School, located at 100 Passaic Avenue, according to Detective Lt. John McAloon of the Belleville Police Department.

Police and fire officials responded to the school after receiving a report of a fire in Room 219, McAloon said. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found a charred Chromebook outside the building, near the classroom in question.

A staff member had noticed the device smoking and removed it from the room while helping evacuate students and faculty, authorities said. The building was cleared for re-entry only after fire personnel confirmed it was safe, with no active fire or smoke hazards remaining.

A joint investigation by the Belleville Police and Fire Departments revealed that the student had manipulated the device intentionally as part of a social media trend on TikTok, causing it to smolder and pose a serious fire risk.

The student, whose name was not released due to age, was charged with third-degree arson and criminal mischief.

“These actions not only endanger the individual involved but also put the safety of others at risk,” police said.

Officials urged parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of online challenges, especially those that could cause harm or lead to criminal charges.

