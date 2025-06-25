NJ Heat Wave Hits 106 Degrees, Thousands Without Power

Trenton, Vineland, Allentown, Philadelphia, and Wilmington all reached peak heat indices of 106°, while Easton, PA, topped out at 107°, weather officials said. Long Branch and Sussex hit 100°, and Toms River wasn’t far behind at 103°.

To make matters worse, thousands of New Jersey residents are without power:

Ocean County (JCP&L): 1,578

Union County (PSE&G): 633

Essex County: 872

Hudson County: 239

Nightfall isn’t offering much relief, either. Low temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s to near 80°, forecasters warned, making it difficult for bodies to recover overnight.

“There is an extreme risk of heat-related illnesses through today, especially for those most vulnerable,” NWS Mount Holly said in its 5:20 a.m. June 25 briefing.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The heat wave, which began earlier this week, is expected to ease slightly by Thursday, but temperatures will still remain above normal, with the risk of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding later in the week.

Officials are urging caution and reminding residents to take the heat seriously.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.