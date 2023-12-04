NJ Grandmother's New 'Golden Bachelor' Fiancé Addresses Controversial Expose

Turner, 72, gave 70-year-old Nist of Shrewsbury the final rose on the finale of the ABC dating show last week, making her his new fiancé.

It happened on the Nov. 30 finale, which aired one day after the Hollywood Reporter spilled some piping hot tea: Turner has, in fact, dated other women since his wife Toni died, and he may have misrepresented his professional career.

Turner addressed the article for the first time in a Dec. 1 interview with Katie Couric.

Here's what he said to Couric about:

His career: "The business I owned was very much like the Cadillac Diner that Theresa and I went to on the very first date. I sold burgers and fries and shakes, and it was a very profitable business... I retired at 55, and I was very happy giving back to the community and doing things that were worth something to other people. I mean, jeez, I didn’t work as a handyman for the money. I did it because I knew I was doing something good for people who needed help."

His dating past: "I dated a number of women, but then it becomes an issue of how you define whether you’re in a relationship. But I want to focus on what’s going on now."

