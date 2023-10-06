NJ Grandmother Shares Tender Moment With 'Golden Bachelor'

She has plenty of friends, loving children, and grandchildren.

But something is missing, the Shrewsbury resident shared on a diner date during the Thursday, Oct. 5 episode of ABC's "Golden Bachelor:" Love.

You may remember Nist from last week's episode, when she stripped down to her birthday suit — well, sort of — on the show's premiere in hopes of making a lasting impression on Turner.

Seems like it worked, because Nist landed the first date with Gerry.

The 70-year-old grandmother opened up about losing her husband, and comforted Turner as he drove a broken, old-school convertible on a busy Los Angeles highway to their diner date.

Nist laid a hand on his shoulder and told him he was doing a wonderful job, before pulling up to the restaurant.

As they sat across from each other in a diner booth, Nist told Turner how she has hope for love again. He kissed her hand and reveals the same for himself.

Nist will be progressing to the next round of dates, as she received a rose after her first date with Turner.

Tune into the "Golden Bachelor" Thursdays at 8 p.m., on ABC.

