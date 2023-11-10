NJ Grandmother Heading To Fantasy Suites On 'Golden Bachelor'

Nist, 70, of Shrewsbury, NJ, and Fhima, of Minnesota, have progressed to the top two contestants on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," following a round of hometown dates.

Turner, who sent Faith Martin home during the Thursday, Nov. 9 episode, visited with Nist's family last week, even having met three of her grandchildren, her daughter, and her sisters.

When he asked the three little guys what they thought of him and their Nana dating, they seemed to be for it: "She comes over a lot because she's always lonely," one said. "It would mean a lot to her if you guys get married."

On next week's episode, Nist and Fhima head to Costa Rica with Turner to meet his family. In a preview of the episode, Turner tells Nist he loves her, but the show insinuates he told Fhima she's "the one."

Only one way to find out: Tune into ABC Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.