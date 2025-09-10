NJ Grandmother, 39, Dies After Sudden Brain Aneurysm, Loved Ones Say

A native of Brazil, Poliana Pires Coelho lived in Newark's Ironbound section and was a devoted single mother to daughters Ana Luisa, 21, Ana Beatriz, 9, and Ana Liz, 3, according to a GoFundMe launched by Richard Arruda in the wake of her death.

She was also a grandmother to Matthew, 11 months, and Luca, 3. Her children will now be raised by her parents, Eder and Iraides, the campaign says.

Poliana was known for her work as an eyelash and eyebrow designer and for painting homes whenever she could to help support her family. Loved ones said she always put others before herself and was a caring friend, daughter, mother, and grandmother.

The GoFundMe had raised $7,100 as of Wednesday, Sept. 10, to help cover funeral expenses and support her children and parents.

“Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help give Poliana the farewell she deserves and ease the burden on her family,” the campaign reads.

Click here to view the campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.