NJ GOP Candidate Apologizes After Democrats Call For Withdrawal

“I will start by apologizing to everyone that I have hurt by my comments made on my social media account,” Geltzeiler wrote in a statement posted Tuesday, Oct. 14. “Several of the comments I made were hurtful and I regret expressing such views. I own that.”

The controversy began after Matt Morgan, chair of the Hightstown Democratic Committee, published an open letter to Hightstown Republican Committee Chair Skye Gilmartin. In it, Morgan urged Gilmartin to “join me in urging Zack to leave the Borough Council race,” calling Geltzeiler’s posts “egregious,” and saying they “endorse nearly every conspiracy theory that one can imagine.”

"Zack’s posts and shared messages endorse nearly every conspiracy theory that one can imagine," the letter reads. "These statements also run the gamut of sexism, racism, and truly unhinged remarks."

Screenshots of Geltzeiler's social media posts can be found here.

Geltzeiler, who is also treasurer of the Hightstown Republican Committee and serves on the Mercer County Republican Executive Board, said the posts came from his personal account and “in no way reflect the views” of his running mate or affiliated organizations.

“This letter was posted in an attempt to distract voters from the real issues facing our Borough,” Geltzeiler said. “We are going to push through our campaign... to stabilize your taxes, fix your water, relieve the traffic and fix the issues that matter most to you.”

