NJ Funeral Home Co-Owner AJ Papavero Dies At 58

Anthony "AJ" Papavero, who co-owned the Branchburg Funeral Home, died surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 22 at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, after battling an illness, according to his obituary on the funeral's website. He was 58 years old.

Born in Plainfield, AJ lived in Raritan for more than 30 years, and later attended Mercer County Community College, where he began his coursework in mortuary science, his obituary reads.

AJ, who came from a long line of funeral directors in his family, served as the president of the Middlesex and Somerset County Funeral Directors Association for two years was later appointed to the New Jersey State Board of Mortuary Science, according to his obituary.

AJ was active in the community, being a member of the Branchburg Rotary Club, Somerville Elks Lodge, and Knights of Columbus, his obituary reads.

In his free time, AJ loved to dance and was known for throwing the best parties. He enjoyed yearly trips to Aruba and going to Wildwood and Asbury Park, according to his obituary. He lit up his home every year with Christmas decorations, his obituary reads

AJ is survived by his mother, Anna, his children, Alexis, Serena and Nicholas, his brother, Jason, his stepmother, Carmen and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 27 from noon to 8 p.m., and again on Friday at the same times. Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at St. Ann's Church in Raritan at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at 1 p.m., at the St. Bernard Cemetery & Mausoleum.

Click here to view AJ Papavero's complete obituary with service details.

