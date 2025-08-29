Mostly Cloudy 77°

NJ Foster Dad Hid Cameras In Children's Bedroom, Uploaded Nude Images Online: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old Point Pleasant Borough foster parent was arrested and charged after he uploaded nude images of his foster children to the internet, authorities announced Friday, Aug, 29

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

An investigation into John Olson began following a cybertip that he was uploading child pornography via the Kik app, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. 

On Friday, Aug. 22, detectives and a SWAT team searched Olson's home and seized his electronic devices, Billhimer said. Law enforcement discovered Olson had placed cameras in his children's bedrooms, Billhimer said.

A cell phone belonging to Olson contained nude images of children, which appear to have been taken by the cameras in the children’s bedrooms, Billhimer said.

Olson is charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse material, distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said.

