NJ Football Player Dawayne Inniss Dies Day After 38th Birthday: 'Gentle Giant'

Inniss was a standout football player at Ridgewood High School, leading the Maroons to a state title in 2003 when he was a senior.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist with funeral arrangements.

As of Thursday, June 8, almost $18,000 has been raised.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, June 15 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Ridgewood with a celebration of life being held at the Knights of Columbus in the Township of Washington.

Condolences poured in.

"He had the biggest smile ever," one person commented on the GoFundMe.

"He joined me for dinner when all the kids were out. And when I found a cell phone in the parking lot, and I called the home number, he answered and said right away. Hi Mrs Carlson. And he came with a cake to pick it up. Great guy."

"Dawayne was always a kind & caring 'gentle giant,'" another said. "He will be missed."

