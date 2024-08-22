NJ Firefighter Severely Injured In Crash Day Before Father's Greek Burial

Anthony Zougras, a Martinsville firefighter, was in the crash on Wednesday, Aug. 7, according to a GoFundMe set up to support his medical expenses.

Zougras' father, Dionysios, had died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 21 and it was his wish to be buried in his hometown of Zakynthos, Greece, according to the fundraiser.

Zougras requires facial reconstructive surgery and does not have medical insurance to cover the procedure and medical care needed, due to being self-employed, according to the fundraiser.

Zougras was named Martinsville Fire Department's “Member of The Year” this year.

As of Thursday, Aug. 22, the fundraiser has raised more than $5,800. Zougras was recently named Member of the Year by the Martinsville Fire Department.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.