NJ Firefighter Brian Letrent Dies Suddenly, 34

Brian Letrent died suddenly of a medical condition on Wednesday, June 21, according to his obituary. He was 34 years old.

A Toms River native, Brian was raised in Bayville and was a 2007 graduate of Central Regional High School. He enlisted in the US Army right after graduation and was deployed to Iraq for six months.

Brian worked as a mechanic for the Berkeley Township Sewage Authority, having recently been promoted. He began his firefighting career with the Pinewald FD and went on to work with Bayville Station No. 17, Ocean Gate Fire Department. was a trained officer with Ocean County Hazmat.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 29 at the Central Regional High School from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for details on arrangements.

