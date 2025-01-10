NJ Facebook User Sexually Assaults Woman He Met Online, Then Does It Again: Cops

Faton Boqolli, 31, was arrested on Jan. 10, after an investigation by Detective Clint Hetzell of the Edison Police Department, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department said.

A female victim reported that Boqolli had sexually assaulted her during an in-person meeting after they connected on Facebook.

This is not the first time Boqolli has faced such allegations. On Aug 5, 2024, another woman came forward, claiming Boqolli had sexually assaulted her during a meeting after they met on the social media platform.

That investigation, led by Detective Daniela Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Detective Michael Geist of the Edison Police Department, resulted in Boqolli being charged with sexual assault, criminal restraint, and criminal sexual contact on Aug. 6, 2024.

Boqolli is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a Pre-Trial detention hearing for the January charges.

Ciccone and Bryan announced the charges and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with details regarding these incidents or other potential cases involving Boqolli is encouraged to contact Detective Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652, or Detective Hetzell of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400.

