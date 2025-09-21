NJ EMT Thrown From Motorcycle, Run Over By Tractor-Trailer On I-287, Friends Say

The crash happened on Monday, Sept. 8, when a car stopped short in front of Cotto on I-287, according to a GoFundMe launched by Robert Cintron. Cotto braked to avoid hitting the car, was thrown from his motorcycle into the side of a tractor-trailer, and was then run over by the truck, the campaign says.

Records show Cotto is from Union.

He suffered a clavicle fracture, chest hematoma, open tibial fracture, ankle fracture, several bilateral lower extremity fractures, and severe soft tissue trauma, according to the fundraiser. Cotto has already undergone one extensive orthopedic surgery and faces more before he can walk again, the campaign says.

Cotto has been an EMT for 24 years and also works as a tractor-trailer driver, those who know him say. He is known by colleagues and patients for his positive energy and generosity, Cintron wrote:

“Kemit is the smiling face and wonderful human being that greets patients when they are in the darkest of times, uplifting people with his energetic spirit and sense of humor.”

On Facebook, coworker Ed Brown called Cotto “one of those guys who know how to instantly light up a room, change everyone’s mood from bad to good and keep everyone laughing overall.”

More than $8,000 had been raised as of Sunday, Sept. 21, to help support Cotto’s recovery. Click here to view the campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.