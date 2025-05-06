NJ DWI Driver With 6 Prior Felonies In Deadly Valentine's Day Crash Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Jocelyn Pietri was walking hand in hand with her boyfriend, Wiston Perlaza, a 22-year-old Paterson resident, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, when they were struck by a vehicle driven by Dhkir Robinson, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

Robinson, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in February 2025, was driving 55 miles per hour on Milton Avenue at the time of the crash, Stephens said. After being hit, Pietri was flung over the highway overpass and landed on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway, sustaining multiple fractures. Pietri spent several months in physical therapy relearning how to walk, Stephens said.

Perlaza died from his injuries at the scene, Stephens said. Following the crash, Robinson exited the vehicle, approached Perlaza, who was lying helpless on the ground, then got back in his vehicle and left the scene, Stephens said. Robinson was arrested soon after in Newark, Stephens said.

Robinson had six prior felony convictions, Stephens said. He was sentenced to eight years for vehicular manslaughter, 15 months for assault by auto and eight years for leaving the scene of the crash, Stephens said. The eight-year sentences will be served consecutively, Stephens said.

