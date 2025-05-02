NJ Driver Drags Officer, Nearly Hits Pedestrian Fleeing Traffic Stop In NY, Police Say

Charmaine N. Norville, 47, of Irvington, was behind the wheel of a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with multiple violations — an expired inspection sticker, a missing front plate, and an unregistered rear plate — when officers stopped her in the parking lot of 77 Green Acres Road West at 1:50 p.m., on Thursday, May 1, according to detectives with the Fifth Squad.

Norville allegedly refused to provide her license and registration and ignored repeated commands before abruptly driving off with the driver’s side door still open, dragging an officer and injuring him, police said.

She then fled at a high speed, committing multiple traffic law violations and nearly hitting a pedestrian before coming to a stop outside 750 Sunrise Highway, detectives said. She was taken into custody without further incident.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Norville is facing the following charges:

Felony Assault 2nd Degree (two counts).

Felony Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.

Felony Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree.

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving.

Misdemeanor Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree.

Misdemeanor Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree.

Her preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Friday, May 2 at First District Court in Hempstead.

