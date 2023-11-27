20-Year-Old NJ Driver Clocked At 120 MPH In CT: State Police

Ethan Steier, of Warren (Somerset County), was in a green BMW when police spotted him near Exit 2 on Route 8 south, around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 in Bridgeport, CT, state police said. The area has a posted speed limit of 55 mph, state police said.

When troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Steier accelerated and entered onto I-95 southbound, eluding troopers, police said.

Minutes later, another trooper spotted the BMW exiting I-95 southbound at Exit 18 in Westport and tried to initiate a motor vehicle stop.

Steier fled, again.

Patrol units in the area were advised that the same vehicle, a BMW sedan displaying a New Jersey registration, had just fled from Westport police and entered the Merritt Parkway, traveling northbound, police said.

Shortly thereafter, troopers, with the assistance of Trumbull Police, located Steier and the BMW parked on Waller Road in Bridgeport.

Steier was taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where he was charged with reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer. He was later released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond.

His LinkedIn page says he's president of Omega Phi Kappa, a multicultural fraternity at Sacred Heart University, where he is a member of the track and field team and studying business management.

The Watchung Hills grad appears to be a car enthusiast, having posted several photos of a bright-green BMW and new Ford Mustang.

