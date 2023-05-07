NJ Dog-Walker's Fatal Motorcycle Crash Devastates Clients

Josh Huayamave died when his motorcycle was struck near Granton and Liberty avenues, around 9 p.m., Friday, May 5, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Huayamave was found on 76th Street and rushed to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

A GoFundMe campaign launched in Huayamave's memory says his care for his clients' pets was unmatched.

"When we met Josh, he was starting his dog walking/adventure business and scaled it up to what it was until today," writes Daniela Salazar, of Pawtanicals.

"His generosity and the way he connected with the dogs he took care of was rare. He always brought light and positively whenever he walk in; we will never forget his smile when he brought in clients to our shop."

"Josh was absolutely amazing with my dog, Benzie," a former client wrote on the campaign. "Confident, patient and caring were just some of his amazing qualities. We are devastated by this news and are praying for his family."

"Josh was so kind, friendly, and a true animal lover," another added. "He was always willing to drop in and hang out with our pets whenever we needed a hand and we could tell our pets absolutely adored him. May he rest in peace with all the pups who have passed on."

"Josh was the kindest most loyal guy and loved his pups and clients with his whole heart," added a third. "He loved our boy Ziggy and we loved seeing his bright smile at the dog park every day. We are devastated by this news. I imagine him being with the dogs over the rainbow bridge and playing with Ziggy."

