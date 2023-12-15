NJ Doc Accused Of Sexually Abusing Patients Now Charged With Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor

Gurvindra Johal, 56, of Colonia, was arrested back in March for inappropriately touching of two patients under his care at an urgent care center on Broad Street in Newark, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens.

Another woman later came forward saying the physician sexually assaulted her while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care, located at 469 Cornell Street, Perth Amboy, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano previously said.

Johal's office manager, Rani Patel, 32, of Carteret, was previously arrested and charged with two counts of obstruction, one count of falsifying or tampering with records, one count of destruction, falsification, or alteration of medical records, one count of insurance fraud, one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of computer theft, two counts of hindering, and one count of witness tampering, Ciccone said.

Investigation revealed that Johal and Patel conspired to send a fraudulent letter to a victim’s healthcare insurance company to prevent the company from substantiating an allegation of wrongdoing against Johal, the prosecutor said.

Patel submitted the fraudulent letter to the insurance company along with the victim’s medical records that had been altered to bolster the fraudulent letter, according to Ciccone.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Johal was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, one count of insurance fraud, and one count of hindering his own apprehension.

Patel was charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Johal was lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a pretrial detention hearing in Superior Court. Patel was released following an initial appearance hearing in Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

