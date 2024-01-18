NJ Diver Killed Walking Dog At Eagle Rock Reservation, Company Says

Tim Hughes was struck on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 10, according to Gotham Divers, the company he founded. He died after undergoing two surgeries following the crash, Gotham Divers said. The driver did not remain on the scene, Gotham Divers said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Born in England, Hughes moved to New York in 1998. After signing up for SCUBA certification, Hughes became obsessed with diving, according to a fundraiser set up to support Hughes' family in the wake of his passing.

After marrying his wife, Monika, Hughes moved to Bloomfield, where they raised two children, Willow, 11 and Zoe, 6, the fundraiser reads. In 2014, Hughes and a business partner started their own dive store, Gotham Divers.

"Tim was the heart and soul of Gotham Divers and a beloved and integral part of the local diving community," the company wrote on Facebook. "He leaves behind a legacy of avid divers that now share his passion for exploring the wrecks of the northeast. There are not enough words to express the impact of his tragic death."

As of Thursday, Jan. 18, the fundraiser has raised more than $35,580. Aside from his wife and children, Hughes is survived by his parents, Paul and Iris and his brother, Simon, according to the fundraiser.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

