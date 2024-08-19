NJ Director's Hit Film Rakes In $8M In 15-Year Anniversary Release

A re-release of "Coraline", directed by Glen Cove native Henry Selick, who later lived in Rumson, finished in 5th place at the box office, earning $8.63 million over the weekend on 1,603 screens, breaking its previous record for a Fathom Events movie, after earning $7 million in a re-release last year, according to Deadline

"Coraline" was released to critical acclaim in 2009. The movie, which stars Dakota Fanning as the voice of the titular character, made $75.3 million at the domestic box office.

Selick has also directed the Halloween classic, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "James and the Giant Peach," "Monkeybone" and "Wendell and Wild."

