NJ Devils Players, Flyers Goalie Charged With Sex Assault: ESPN

Devils forward Michael McLeod, defenseman Cal Foote, and Flyers goalie Carter Hart — all members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team — requested leaves the same day that The Globe and Mail released a report saying police in Canada called for the surrender of five players from the 2018 Canadian World Junior team in connection with a sex assault investigation.

All three were on the team.

Seth Weinstein, an attorney representing Mike McLeod with Greenspan, Humphrey, Weinstein LLC, confirmed that he's been charged with sexual assault by the London Police Service more than five years after the defendant's initial complaint.

"Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing," the statement reads. "He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case. None of the evidence has been presented, let alone tested in court. We ask that the public respect Mr. McLeod’s privacy, and his family’s privacy."

Respective attorneys representing Hart and Foote confirmed the charges to ESPN and maintained the athletes' innocence. Daily Voice has reached out to the legal reps for McLeod, Foote, and Hart for comment.

Last week, the Devils said only that McLeod and Foote were requested and granted an indefinite leave of absence. Flyers General Manager Danny Briere released a similar statement regarding Hart, his, however, citing personal reasons.

Foote denied any wrongdoing through his agent when the allegations were made, according to freelance hockey writer Ken Campbell.

The London Police told New York Times-owned The Athletic on Wednesday that they "were unable to provide an update," and the NHL has declined to comment since the news came out.

