NJ Deli Owner, 30-Year-Old Firefighter Killed In Line Of Duty

Services have been set for a 30-year-old Morris County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Justin Bower

 Photo Credit: Kinnelon Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
Kinnelon Fire Lt. Justin Bower's wife found him unresponsive and called 9-1-1, after he returned home from a fire call on Saturday, Nov. 18, the Morris Plains Fire Department and the Morris Plains Fire Association said.

In addition to his role as a firefighter, Bower owned and operated the Taste of Reality Delicatessen on Fayson Lakes Road.

Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Morrison Etheridge Funeral Home in Butler from 3 to 8 p.m. The fire department will honor him with a Last Ride on Nov. 27, starting at the funeral home.

A procession honoring Bower passed through Morris County municipalities on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

